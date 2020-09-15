BERNADETTE "BERNIE" FARRELL Cedar Rapids Bernadette "Bernie" Farrell, 95, passed away Sept. 10, 2020, at Northbrook Manor in Cedar Rapids of natural causes. Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. to noon Friday at Teahen Funeral Home. A Mass will be held Friday, Sept. 18, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Hiawatha by the Rev. Gary Mayer. The burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. All in attendance are required to wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines. Bernadette is survived by her children, George Svoboda, Cedar Rapids, Joseph (Jackie) Svoboda, Georgia, Deborah (Tim) O'Brien, Cedar Rapids, and David (Teri), Svoboda, Texas; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Bernadette was born Sept. 22, 1924, in Chicago, Ill., to Joseph and Anne Horsch. She married Jim Farrell in 1970. They were together until his death in 1995. She retired from Rockwell Collins after 23 years. After that she wintered in Texas for 28 years. She was an avid walker, enjoyed playing dominoes with the family, going out to lunch with friends, crocheting and jigsaw puzzles. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a brother and three sisters. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com
