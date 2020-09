Or Copy this URL to Share

BOB BASKERVILLE Cedar Rapids Bob Baskerville, 57, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, following a long illness. Survivors include his significant other, Mary Wilson; two children, Ryan and Brandon Lee; brothers, Terry and Jim Baskerville; his parents, Phyllis and Harlan Baskerville; and five grandchildren. He was preceded in death by Dan Baskerville. Bob was born in Rowley, and graduated from Maquoketa Valley in 1982.



