CHARLES "CHUCK" WILBUR BECKER Anamosa Charles "Chuck" Wilbur Becker, 81, of Marion, formerly of Anamosa, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Willow Gardens Care Center in Marion. The family will greet friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery in Floyd, Iowa. Chuck was born Nov. 22, 1937, in Charles City, Iowa, the son of Wilbur and Dorothy (Lindsley) Becker. He was the second of four children: Ronnie, Chuck, Sherrill Smith and Marilyn Dralle. He grew up in rural Nashua, Iowa, where his parents farmed. Chuck attended country schools through eighth grade and then transferred to Nashua Public High School, graduating in 1955. Following high school, Chuck enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving as an electronic technician for four years. After the Navy, he moved to Anamosa, where he worked for Rockwell Collins for 35 years. He met his wife, Gwen, at Rockwell Collins and they were married June 18, 1978, in Las Vegas. Chuck thought of Gwen's children (Kevin, Susan and Karl) as his own, and through the years enjoyed traveling with Gwen to visit them and their children. He enjoyed reading, golfing, fishing, beer and socializing with his friends and family. He loved to go to Las Vegas and made many trips back there over the years. He was a good and kind person with a quiet sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his wife, Gwen; her children, Kevin (Nancy) Raue, Susan (Rick) Boyd and Karl (Karrie) Raue; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Sherrill Smith; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Charles was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ronnie Becker; and sister, Marilyn Dralle. Please share a memory of Charles at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on July 3, 2019