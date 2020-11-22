1/1
Connie Earlyne (Conner) Darrah
CONNIE EARLYNE (CONNER) DARRAH Cedar Rapids Connie Earlyne (Conner) Darrah of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. A family graveside service will be held at a later date near her hometown of Lovilia, Iowa. Connie was born to Earl and Jenny (Hunt) Conner March 27, 1936, in Chariton, Iowa. She resided in Lovilia for many years before moving with her husband and children to Cedar Rapids. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Lewis; her son, Andrew Darrah (Laura) of Sedalia, Mo.; her daughter, Debra Sniegowski (Larry); six grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. She also is survived by her brothers, Gerald (Janet) Conner and Ronald (Judy) Conner. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Cecil, Keith, Donald and Clyde. Connie was loved by her husband and family as well as her wonderful neighbor friends who were like family to her, which she so enjoyed spending time with. Her smiling face and generous spirit will be missed by all.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 22, 2020.
