CURTIS J. CHESMORE Manchester Curtis J. Chesmore, 78, of Manchester, Iowa, died on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He was born on July 5, 1942, in Independence, Iowa, the son of Kenneth Elza and Elinor Huberta (Walter) Chesmore. He graduated from high school in Independence, with the Class of 1960 and then attended Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, for a short time. He married the former Nancy Kay Keenan, and they were later divorced. In 1998, he and the former Shirley Mae Meyers were married in Independence. Curtis was a farm machinery salesman with Hand Implement in Independence and Bodensteiner Implement in Rowley, Iowa, until he retired in 2016. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Independence. He enjoyed country music, playing cards, hunting and farming. He especially enjoyed time spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and attending their school events. He was active with the 4-H organizations and was a member of the 4-H Hall of Fame. Curtis is survived by his wife, Shirley; one son, Scott (Amy) Chesmore of Moville, Iowa; three daughters, Marsha (Billy Banks) Chesmore and Jennifer (Gary) Lynn, both of Kansas City, Mo., and Rachel Chesmore of Houston, Texas; and two stepsons, Rick (Connie) Tibbott of Manchester, Iowa, and Rock (Marie) Tibbott of Delhi, Iowa. He also is survived by five grandchildren, Clayton Chesmore, Jessica Conklin, Ryan Lynn, Jacob Lynn and Cole Smith; one great-granddaughter, Kaylynn Conklin; six stepgrandchildren; nine stepgreat-grandchildren; and two sisters, Bette (Don) Butler and Brenda (Rick) Greiner, both of Independence, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his parents. Private funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at the First United Methodist Church in Independence, with the Rev. Paul Evans officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the church's website and can be accessed at www.firstumcindee.com
. Burial will be in Quasqueton Cemetery in Quasqueton, Iowa. Friends may call for visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at the White Funeral Home in Independence. The family will not be present. A Memorial Fund for local 4-H groups has been established and can be accessed through PayPal at chesmorecurt@gmail.com. Online condolences may be left at www.white-mthope.com
. White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements.