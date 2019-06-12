DARLENE M. JOHNSON Cosgrove Darlene M. Johnson, 84, died Monday, June 10, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics following an extended illness. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, June 17, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Iowa City, with Father Steven Witt officiating. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City, where a rosary will be recited at 2 p.m. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Mary's Church or to Johnson County 4-H. Darlene was born April 19, 1935, in Iowa City, the daughter of Ed and Irene (Kron) Kessler. She was raised in Riverside and was a graduate of St. Mary's High School in Iowa City and Iowa City Commercial College. On May 8, 1956, Darlene married Donald K. Johnson in Iowa City. Darlene and Donald lived near Cosgrove, where they farmed and raised their family. Darlene loved to cook and garden. She was involved with her children's school activities and their 4-H projects. Darlene was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and the Altar & Rosary. She is survived by her husband, Donald; and their five children, Barbara Taylor (Harvey Diehl) of Iowa City, Kristine Austin (Phillip) of Champlin, Minn., Keith Johnson (Stienie Laubscher) of Iowa City, Joan Vondracek (Kevin) of Fairfax and Gary Johnson (Lisa) of Cosgrove; seven grandchildren, Jennifer (Billy) Bergner, Rachel Austin, Corey Johnson, Kyle Johnson (fiancee, Megan Ball), Moriah Johnson, Collin Vondracek and Courtney Vondracek; and great-granddaughter, Celine Bergner. Darlene was preceded in death by her parents. Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com. Published in The Gazette on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary