DENNIS "DENNY" JAMES BARFELS Iowa City Dennis "Denny" James Barfels, 76, of Iowa City, passed away at home on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Dennis was born May 28, 1942, the son of William "Jack" and Lorrine (Moeller) Barfels of Gladbrook, Iowa. Dennis graduated from Gladbrook High School in 1960, attended Kirkwood Community College and married Karen Boddicker of Cedar Rapids on Feb. 14, 1977, at the Little Church of the West in Las Vegas, Nev. Dennis enjoyed a challenging and rewarding career at Rockwell Collins until his retirement in 1997. He started on the production line in 1965 and worked in various positions before retiring as a senior buyer for the avionics division. Throughout his life, Denny pursued many interests. He was an avid photographer and also a motorcyclist and train enthusiast. He and Karen also loved to travel and vacation as often as possible. Denny's greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren, Dylan and Dani. He never failed to make all their time together special. Countless hours were spent playing games, fishing and watching movies. Dennis is survived by his daughter, Dawn, and husband, David Pitts; grandchildren, Dylan and Danielle Pitts; special nephew, Rusty Barfels; brother-in-law, Don Villers; sisters-in-law, Sandy Barfels and Lisa Boddicker; brothers and sisters-in-law, Shari and Kevin Huber, Kris and Tom Frimml, Sue and Tom Sedenka and Ken and Tess Boddicker; and many nieces and nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Paul Barfels, James Barfels and Barbara Villers; and by his beloved wife, Karen Marie (Boddicker) Barfels. Denny's love of family, generosity and quick wit will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, the family has respectfully requested that any memorial contribution be made to the . Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on May 14, 2019