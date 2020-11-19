DONALD C. KERKER Newhall Donald C. Kerker, 90, of Newhall, Iowa, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at home in the loving arms of his family due to complications of the coronavirus. Among those waiting to welcome him to his heavenly home was his daughter, Debra Kay, who died at age 25 of cancer; his son, Danny Joe, who died at 9 days old; his parents; and his brother, Richard. A private family service will be held at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Newhall. A graveside service will follow at 1:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Davenport Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Survivors left to cherish his memory are his wife of 63 years, Darlene (McNulty) Kerker; his children, Donna (Bill) McGill, Diana (Al) Anders and David (Deanna) Kerker; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and sister, Mary Lou Moses. After serving in the U.S. Army, Don completed his teaching and master's degrees. His career was spent in education, from a high school teacher and coach in Newhall, where he met his wife, to chief of human resources development at Rock Island Arsenal, from where he retired. After retirement, he continued to teach at various community colleges and for St. Ambrose University. Don was married to the love of his life for 63 years. Their love endured heartbreaks and many blessings. They enjoyed traveling all over the United States and toured over 30 countries while working in Germany for three years, holding hands the entire time. They especially enjoyed traveling to Israel, Russia and Medjugorje. Don enjoyed all sports, especially baseball. He played minor league baseball, was a high school coach and a lifelong Giants fan. He especially enjoyed traveling to major league games with his son. Don was always an avid reader. After retirement, he began scroll woodworking. His items were given as gifts or sold through his shop, "Grandpa's Castle," and at craft shows. Eventually he made extremely intricate items such as the Lord's Prayer and Footprints. This surprised his family since he was never known for his patience. Family meant everything to Don. In addition to the special love of his wife, there was a special place in Don's heart for his little girlfriend, 15-month-old great-granddaughter, Prudence. His face beamed as he held her and watched her grow through family videos and pictures. Condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
