DONALD SMITH Cedar Rapids Donald Smith, 96, of Overland Park, Kan., passed peacefully Friday, July 19, 2019, following a loving visit with family. Donald Lawrence Smith was born to Harry and Selma (Miller) Smith in Nevada, Mo. He was one of five brothers and one sister, to whom he was close his entire life. After graduating from Nevada High School, Don enlisted and served in the Navy Air Force for three years. During this time, he met the love of his life and wife of almost 73 years, Rose Kathryn Kosina, on his birthday Oct. 9, 1943, in Iowa City, Iowa. They married Oct. 31, 1944, and settled in Cedar Rapids. Together they had five children, Suzan (Vince) Bundy, David Smith, Trudi Hansen, Stephanie (Tim) Eldredge and Sterling (Mary) Smith. Don was a career electrical contractor, president of IBEW for six years and taught electrical trade for 10 years. He loved fishing, boating and hunting. Don was a very active member of St. Ludmila Catholic Church and always was lending a helping hand to his friends and family. Proud to be an American, he participated in the Honor Flight for World War II veterans and always bought American made. He is survived by 10 grandchildren, Christine (David) Read, Amy Blake, Chad Hansen, Joy (Tim) Novak, Jeremy Hansen, Timothy (Gina) Eldredge, Emily Eldredge, Patrick (Donna) Eldredge, Matt (Meg) Smith and Adam (Emily) Smith; and 16 great-grandchildren. Don was a much loved man and will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rose; a son, David; and daughter-in-law, Mary. Arrangements by ARA Creamatory. Donald and his beloved wife, Rose, together will share their celebration of life on Sept. 14 beginning with Mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Ludmila Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids followed by burial at Czech National Cemetery. A luncheon reception is scheduled after completion of the services at the church. The family would like to express their gratitude to the Encompass Health Care Services and the Care Givers of Cedar Rapids. Published in The Gazette on July 23, 2019