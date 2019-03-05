DONNA MAE FITZGERALD Cedar Rapids Donna Mae Fitzgerald, 72, went to heaven on Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Hiawatha. A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at The Legacy Center at Murdoch-Linwood, Cedar Rapids. Donna was born June 14, 1946, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Dan and Olive (Munson) Owen. She graduated from Jefferson High School in 1964. Donna married Dennis Fitzgerald on Aug. 20, 1966, in Cedar Rapids. She worked in human resources for the Cedar Rapids Community School District for close to 30 years. Donna knew no stranger. Her family came first in her life. She was commonly known as "Queen Donna Mae." Survivors include her children, John (Julie) Fitzgerald of Las Vegas, Nev., and Amy (Dan) Robinson of Cedar Rapids; three grandchildren, Carley (Zach) Koch, Colton Fitzgerald and Logan Fitzgerald; two great-grandchildren, Violet Mae Koch and Carter, due this month; siblings, Sharon Murdock of Cedar Rapids, Tom Owen of Cedar Rapids, Dana (Bob) Boleyn of East Dubuque, Ill., and Patty (Rick) Kalso of Lake Orion, Mich.; and special friend, Louis Dunkel. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Fitzgerald; and parents, Dan and Olive Owen. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Please share a memory of Donna at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary