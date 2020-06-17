Gerald Martin "Jerry" Shada
GERALD "JERRY" MARTIN SHADA Center Point Gerald "Jerry" Martin Shada, 75, of Center Point, Iowa, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at his home in Center Point. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Center Point, Iowa, is assisting the family. Jerry is survived by his wife, Martha; two sons, Brian and Steve Shada; daughter-in-law, Teresa Shada; Logan, son of Steve and Teresa of Center Point; Brian of Buck Creek, Iowa, has three children living in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Matthew (wife, Alix), Amanda (husband, Adam Villhauer), their three children, Nikki (fiance, Cory), and their three children. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers. Jerry was born June 12, 1945, in Calmar, Iowa, the son of Joseph and Clara Shada. He was a graduate of Austin High School, Austin, Minn., and then joined the U.S. Army in 1965. Jerry and Martha united in marriage in December 1970 in Austin, Minn. Jerry held jobs in construction, Collins Radio, and for 23 years worked at Farmstead in Cedar Rapids. Jerry enjoyed raising and showing dogs, fishing, spending time outside and loved to socialize with family and friends. No funeral services are set at this time. Please share a memory of Jerry at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Jun. 17, 2020.
