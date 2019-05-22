JAMES F. SMITH Cedar Rapids James F. Smith, 63, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. Per his wishes, no services are planned. Arrangements made by Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. Jim was born Jan. 14, 1956, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Robert and Dolores (Wubbens) Smith. He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1974. Jim was united in marriage to Debra Daugherty on Oct. 10, 1975, in Linn County. He worked as a diesel mechanic for multiple agencies and, most recently, drove a grain truck for RMA Transport Inc. before retiring. Jim enjoyed going to his grandchildren's activities, including dance recitals, gymnastics, wrestling, football and marching band. He loved family cookouts, admiring flowers in the backyard and watching movies. Jim had a way about him, he would sometimes say the darndest things, bringing a smile, a laugh and sometimes, "I can't believe you said that!" Jim is survived by his wife, Debbie Smith of Cedar Rapids; his son, Eric (Theresa) Smith of Cedar Rapids; daughters, Carrie (Shaun) Myers and Mindy (Mark) Smith, all of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Alex, Nathan and Nicholas Smith and Laney and Livvie Myers; sisters, Shirley Andrews of Louisiana, Sandy Smith of Cedar Rapids, Donna (Dennis) Wayson of Marengo and Denise (Keith) Peters of Cedar Rapids; and brother, Keith (Stephanie) Smith of Cedar Rapids. He was preceded in death by his parent, Robert and Dolores; sisters, Renee Smith and Tonna Lint; and brother, Bobby Smith. A special thank-you to Mercy Medical Center and the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy for their kind care. Please share a memory of Jim at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on May 22, 2019