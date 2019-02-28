JANET "JAN" JOYCE (BOLL) WICKS Iowa City Janet "Jan" Joyce (Boll) Wicks peacefully passed away on Feb. 26, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City, following a lengthy illness. Visitation will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, followed by a memorial service at 2:30 p.m., both at First Presbyterian Church in Iowa City. There will also be a Celebration of Life Saturday, March 2, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Grand Living at Bridgewater facility where she resided, located at 3 Russell Slade Blvd., Coralville, Iowa. Jan was born in 1941 in Sheldon, Iowa, the daughter of Bruno "Joe" and Edith (Wolf) Boll. She married Herbert Alan "Al" Wicks on Sept. 8, 1962, in Sioux City, Iowa. Jan is survived by her husband, Al; brother, Larry Boll; sons: Mark (Lisa), Craig and Brian (Angie); grandchildren, Joshua (Leanne), Christopher, Collin and Caitlyn; and three great-granddaughters. She was preceded in death by her parents. For a complete obituary to share a thought, memory or condolence, please go to the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed Iowa City Hospice at iowacityhospice.org. Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service is caring for Jan's family and her arrangements. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary