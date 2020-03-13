Home

Hachmann Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Bellevue - Bellevue
100 N. 6th Street
Bellevue, IA 52031
563-872-4101
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hachmann Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Bellevue - Bellevue
100 N. 6th Street
Bellevue, IA 52031
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Hachmann Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Bellevue - Bellevue
100 N. 6th Street
Bellevue, IA 52031
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Lawrence Catholic Church
Otter Creek, IA
Jean Dunne


1937 - 2020
Jean Dunne Obituary
JEAN DUNNE Otter Creek Jean "Duffy" (Hughes) Dunne, 83, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Mill Valley Care Center. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 16, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Otter Creek. Family will greet friends 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at Hachmann Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue. Additional visitation will be again Monday morning from 9 to 10 a.m., also at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Lawrence Catholic Cemetery in Otter Creek. Jean was born Feb. 17, 1937, the daughter of John and Rita (Duffy) Hughes. She graduated from Immaculate Conception High School. She married Joseph Dunne on Nov. 10, 1956, at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Temple Hill. He passed on June 15, 2015. Jean was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church, enjoyed quilting, playing cards, and attending family events. She was an avid Cubs fan, Hawkeyes fan, active in AA and Al-Anon. Jean was a great cook, and the "rock" of her family. Survivors include her children, Gary (Martha) Dunne of Otter Creek, Pat (Jody) Dunne of Andrew, Kevin (Allison) Dunne of Orlando, Fla., Brian (Wendy) Dunne of Andrew, Phillip (Lanie) Dunne of Marion and JoEllen (Terry) McGugan of Denver, Colo.; 21 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a brother, Robert (Donna) Hughes; and sisters- and brothers in-law, Katie Hughes, Kay Hughes, Donna (Maurice) Sturm and Bill (Jean) Dunne. Jean was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; siblings, Pat and Dave Hughes; and a sister- and brother in-law, Ellen (Neil) Donovan. The family would like to thank all the staff of Sunrise Villa and Mill Valley Care Center and Hospice of Jackson County for your care and support during this time. A memorial fund has been established in Jean's memory. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 13, 2020
