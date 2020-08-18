JOYCE HANKEN Anamosa Joyce Hanken, 78, of Anamosa, died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at Bickford Senior Living in Marion. The Rev. Nick March will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Anamosa. Burial will be in Antioch Cemetery, rural Anamosa. The family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at Goettsch Funeral Home, Anamosa. During the pandemic, social distancing and properly fitted face masks will be required at the church and the funeral home. By visiting www.goettschonline.com
you may share thoughts, memories and condolences with the family. Joyce Marie Starks was born in Monticello, Iowa, on Dec. 13, 1941, the daughter of Robert and Kathleen (Conter) Starks. She attended kindergarten to the 11th grade at Sacred Heart School in Monticello and graduated from Monticello High School. She married Walter Hanken at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Nov. 4, 1961. Over the years, she worked as a beautician in Monticello, an assembly worker at Turner Microphone in Anamosa, a rural mail carrier, she provided childcare from her home, as a guard at the Anamosa Reformatory, and as an assembly line worker at Rockwell Collins in Cedar Rapids. Joyce was a longtime member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, where she taught religious education, was a sacristan and Eucharistic minister. She also was active in the Fall Festival and other church functions. She enjoyed flowers, gardening, doing upholstery work, crocheting, sewing, working large difficult puzzles and different crafting with gourds and Indian corn, which she grew in her garden. Joyce also liked to decorate for holidays and birthdays, going fishing, dancing, water skiing when she was young and playing cards. She had a genuine interest in Native American culture because of her ancestry. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Walter; her daughters, Brenda Hanken, Monticello, and Tammy Crawford, Cedar Rapids; her grandchildren, Nick (Karissa Muller) Crawford, Kristin Crawford, Mitch (Angie Vargas) Crawford and Ryan Crawford; great-grandchildren, Lincoln Crawford, Sienna Crawford and Macie Crawford; siblings, Margaret Nielsen, Anamosa, Mary (Marcus) Lawrence, Marion, Sandy McCarthy, Monticello, Ken (Norma) Starks, Cedar Rapids, Carol Starks, Monticello, Sarah (Jerry) Easterly, Maquoketa, and Mike (Connie) Starks, Monticello; and sisters-in-law, Beverly Harms, Anamosa, Irene Green, Monticello, and Marsha Starks, Monticello. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Bill, Rick and Bob; and a sister, Janet Sills. She will be remembered for her love of family and friends, her strong faith and her beautiful smile. Joyce will be greatly missed by all who knew her.