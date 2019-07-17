KELLY D. WALSH Coralville Kelly Donald Walsh, 65, of Coralville, Iowa, passed away on July 9, 2019, after a brief illness. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Kelly was born Sept. 16, 1953, in Chicago, Ill., the youngest son of Laurence and Betsy (Steinberg) Walsh. On Feb. 17, 1979, Kelly married Joanne Sychowski in Northlake, Ill. After high school, Kelly served in the U.S. Army from 1971 to 1973. After his service, he began a 25-year career as a long-haul truck driver. A back injury would have him change his career to embrace his lifelong love of electronics and computers and, after an illness, he retired as a LAN administrator from UFG Insurance in 2010. He always was willing to help others and was a father figure to many. He loved his family dearly. Kelly is survived by his daughter, Sarah of Cedar Rapids; his brother, Paul of Cedar Rapids; brother-in-law, Craig Preston of Cedar Rapids; nephew, Glen (Tracy) Dargy of Shellsburg; great-nieces and nephews, Noah, Hanna (Matthew), Seth and Faith; along with many brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews in Joanne's family. Kelly was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joanne; father, Laurence; mother, Betsy; sister, Laurel; and his adored dog, Marshall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Iowa Golden Retriever Rescue in West Des Moines, Iowa. Published in The Gazette on July 17, 2019