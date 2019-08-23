Home

Krystal Annette Browning

KRYSTAL ANNETTE BROWNING Cedar Rapids Krystal Annette Browning, 59, of 1414 Oakland Rd. NE, died Tuesday, Aug. 12, of natural causes. A Celebration of Life will be held with family and friends from 1 to 6 p.m. Sept. 21, at Gilligan's Pub, 912 First Ave. NW, in Cedar Rapids. Survivors include her husband, Terry Browning: three daughters, Tasha Gibson, Tanna Monroe and Terra Cambridge; brother, Dean Cambridge; a sister, Patricia Cambridge; also are eight grandchildren, Tyana, Darrian, Kamaria, Kierah, Kadence, Alijah, Nijel and Legyn. Krystal was preceded in death by her mother, Karen Cambridge. Krystal was born Nov. 3, 1959, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Krystal was the daughter of Dick and Karen Cambridge. Krystal was the GM at Perkins Family Restaurant until a sudden illness. She enjoyed her family and enjoyed taking care of others. She will be deeply missed by all.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019
