LORRAINE MAE VAN FLEET Cedar Rapids Lorraine Mae Van Fleet, 90, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Friday, May 24, at Heritage Specialty Care. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. Teahen Funeral Home is serving the family. Lorraine is survived by her children, George "Steven" Van Fleet and Christine Renae Van Fleet, both of Cedar Rapids, and Vanessa (Ralph) Dittmer of Nevada; grandchildren, Justin Van Fleet and Cody Van Fleet, both of Cedar Rapids, Shalena (Travis) Hartson of Amana and Ty Dittmer and Allison Dittmer, both of Nevada; great-grandchildren, Chase Hartson and Caylee Hartson of Amana; and a sister, Ruth Ann Hatch of Milan, Ill. Lorraine is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Frances Christopher Hoffman. Lorraine was born April 14, 1929, the daughter of Francis Rueban and Mary Elizabeth "Bessie" (Slaby) Hoffman in Solon on the Nolan settlement. She graduated from William Penn College in Oskaloosa with a B.A. in elementary education. Lorraine also took classes towards a degree in psychology and an advanced study in theology. She started teaching in a country school in Keokuk County, and then went to town schools at Keswick and English Valley. The majority of her years teaching were at Van Buren Elementary with the Cedar Rapids School system where she eventually retired in 1990. Lorraine was a member of Cedar Rapids Education Association, Alpha Delta Kappa (Silver Sister), Iowa State Education Association, Youngville Cafe Farmers/Flea Market, Classic Car Club and the Iowa-Lincoln Highway Association. Lorraine enjoyed time with her family, cars (her favorite being the 1966 Ford Thunderbird), swap meets, reading and volunteering for numerous organizations. Instead of flowers, memorials may be directed to any local charity in Lorraine's name. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com. Published in The Gazette on June 3, 2019