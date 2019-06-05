MARGARET A. "MIDGE" BRENNEMAN Kalona A Mass of Christian Burial for Margaret A. "Midge" Brenneman, 79, of Kalona, will be held Monday, June 10, at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Richmond, with Father Bill Roush officiating. Burial will follow at the Lower Deer Creek Cemetery north of Kalona. Visitation will be held Sunday, June 9, at Holy Trinity Church from 4 to 7 p.m., where a rosary will be recited at 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for Iowa City Hospice. Midge Brenneman died Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at her home in rural Kalona, surrounded by her loving family. Margaret Ann Brenneman was born Nov. 26, 1939, in Kalona, Iowa, the daughter of H.L. "Chet" and Catherine Viola (Friese) Walker. She graduated from Kalona High School and attended UNI. On Jan. 25, 1958, she was united in marriage to Mike Brenneman at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Riverside. Midge was employed at Procter & Gamble for 35 years. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, National Catholic Society of Foresters and the Idris Club of Kalona. Midge served in many capacities at the church, including religion teacher for 20 years, serving on the funeral meal committee and singing for weddings and funerals. She enjoyed riding motorcycles, gardening, volunteering at the Pleasantview Home and attending her children's and grandchildren's events and activities. Midge also spent 70 consecutive years with family in northern Minnesota on the annual fishing expedition. Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Mike, of Kalona; two sons, Rick Brenneman of Kalona and Lance (Brenda) Brenneman of Kalona; three grandchildren, Blair (Larry) Moore, Mitch Brenneman and Colin (Emma) Brenneman; two great-grandchildren, Brooklyn and Caden; two siblings, Tom (Marilyn) Walker of La Grange, Texas, and Regina (Myron) Jones of Kalona; and Midge's cat, Susie. Preceding Midge in death were her parents; one sister, Frances Kelley; and her brother, Patrick Walker. Published in The Gazette on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary