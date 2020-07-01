MARTHA "MARTEY" THOMSON Terre Haute, Ind. Martha Thomson, 77, of Terre Haute, Ind., passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020, of natural causes at her residence. She is survived by two daughters, Audra (Mike) Larimer of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Corin (Todd) Baker of Cape Charles, Va.; two brothers, Tom Thomson of Columbus, Ind., and David (and Diana) Thomson of Brazil, Ind.; 13 grandkids; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jacob and Catherine Thomson of Terre Haute, Ind.; and one brother, Paul Guy (PG) Thomson of Terre Haute, Ind. She will be laid to rest at Hull Cemetery. Because of the pandemic, the family asks that in lieu of gathering and flowers, respects be posted online or mailed to the family of Martha Thomson c/o Corin Baker, 27174 Castle Row, Cape Charles, VA 23310.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store