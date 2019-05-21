MAXINE RENFER Central City Maxine Renfer, 99, of Hiawatha, formerly of Central City, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, at the Hiawatha Care Center. The family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Central City. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 23, at United Church of Christ in Central City conducted by the Rev. Vicki Engelmann. Burial will take place at Mount Clark Cemetery, Central City. Maxine was born Oct. 7, 1919, in Springville, Iowa, the daughter of Worley and Mary Alice (Price) Pollock. She graduated from Central City High School in 1937. She was united in marriage in 1939 to Franklin C. Renfer in Kahoka, Mo. She was employed at Rockwell Collins and also was an election poll employee. Maxine was a member of United Church of Christ and DC Club as well as the American Legion Wapsie Post No. 421 Auxiliary. She liked to play cards and go to dances with friends. Maxine also loved spending time with her family. She is survived by her children, Larry and wife Mary, Judy Kula and husband Ken, Jerry and wife Linda, and Joanne Shedek and husband Kevin; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; her siblings, Betty Petersen and Jim Pollock; brothers-in-law, Irwin (Doris) Renfer and Harold Crutchley; and sister-in-law, Donna Schwartz Maxine was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Franklin; and son, William Renfer; four sisters; four brothers; sister-in-law, Anita Crutchley; and brothers-in-law, Howard Moyer and Jack Schwartz. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the United Church of Christ, P. O. Box 238, Central City, IA 52214. Please share a memory of Maxine at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on May 21, 2019