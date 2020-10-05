1/1
Orton Gralund
ORTON GRALUND Cedar Rapids Orton Gralund passed away at Lisbon Rehabilitation Center Oct. 1, 2020, at the age of 101, of natural causes. Private services will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Inurnment will be in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. He was preceded by his wife, Betty, in 2006; a daughter, Sandy, in 2016; two sisters; and one brother. He is survived by daughter, Barbara (Bob); and sons, William (Kathy) and James. Orton Gralund was born in Waukegan Ill., Jan. 16, 1919. He married Betty in Kahoka, Mo., on Feb. 15, 1942. He joined the U.S. Navy on Feb. 4, 1942, and was discharged after the war on Oct. 14, 1945. Orton enjoyed roller skating, bowling, golf in his younger days, playing cards with family, and listening to his music collection. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

