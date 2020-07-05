1/1
Raymond Calvin Kimm
1923 - 2020
RAYMOND CALVIN KIMM Cedar Rapids Raymond Calvin Kimm, 96, of Cedar Rapids, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, of natural causes at NewAldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls. Service reschedule: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Teahen Funeral Home. Burial: Czech National Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family after 10 a.m. until the start of the service on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Raymond is survived by his daughters, Wendy Kimm of Cedar Rapids and Gayle (Edward) Juhl of Hudson; grandson, Mitch Juhl of Virginia Beach, Va.; and nieces and nephews, Jack (Lorna) Fesler of Iowa City, Dave (Karen) Fesler of North Liberty, Craig Mitchell of Coralville, Janice Kimm of Des Moines, Jean (Gordon) Minehart and JoAnn Price of Cedar Rapids, Skip (Kathy) Carrier, Mark Carrier, Joel Carrier and Barbara (John) Cambia, all of Florida, Gary (Sherrie) Kimm of Mitchell, S.D., and Charlee Kimm of Terre Haute, Ind. He was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma; and his siblings, Virgil (Margaret) Kimm, Weston (Claire) Kimm, Evelyn (Dan) Fesler, Merrill (Frieda) Kimm, Arnold (Nadine) Kimm and Millie Jean (Hoyt) Carrier. Raymond was born on July 12, 1923, in Guthrie Center, Iowa, son of Charles and Amelia Budde Kimm. He graduated from Vinton High School in 1942. He served in the Army as part of the H & S Company 149th Combat Engineers Battalion during World War II. During his service, he received ribbons and medals, including the Presidential Unit Citation for the D-Day landing on Omaha Beach. He later received the Bronze Star medal in March of 1946. On Oct. 21, 1948, he married Wilma Kouba at Olivet Presbyterian Church in Cedar Rapids. Raymond owned Kimm Insurance Agency for many years before retiring at the age of 70. Earlier in life, he worked as a shop foreman at Ervin Motor Co. in Vinton and in wholesale food sales with Evelyn (sister) and Dan (brother-in-law). He was a member of Hanford American Legion Post 727 and a past commander in 1992. Ray was a longtime member of the Sunrise Optimist Club, being president from 1971 to 1972 and serving as lieutenant governor of Zone 6 in Iowa from 1973 to 1974. In his later years, he and Wilma were members of the Good Earth Garden Club. They were longtime members of Knox Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed politics, working on cars, repairing lawn mowers and snow blowers, and helping friends by repairing their equipment. Memorials may be directed to the family to be distributed to veterans in need. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Gazette on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JAN
18
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Teahen Funeral Home - Cedar Rapids
JAN
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Teahen Funeral Home - Cedar Rapids
January 20, 2020
Jean Minehart
Family
January 12, 2020
I did not know Ray personally although I met him on a couple of occasions through my Dad,
Leo Greco. Dad and Ray were friends through the Sunrise Optimist Club. Dad always spoke
highly of Ray and after reading his Obituary
I can see why! What a great life, from his
service in the Army to serving his community,
becoming a successful business man and raising a family. I'm sure you are all proud
of him and even though he had a long life I'm
sure you are grieving for his passing! Our
sympathy to your entire family.
Larry and Judy Greco
January 12, 2020
Wendy and Gayle, Ed and Mitch: Our condolences for the loss of your Dad, Father-in-law and Grandfather. He was a son, husband, father, brother, uncle, friend to many and the truest of American Patriots. He is the last of our immediate family from the WWII Greatest Generation. May his soul rest in peace free from all pain and anguish of this earth. We loved him! // Jack and Lorna.
Jack and Lorna Fesler
January 12, 2020
Condolences to Wendy and the family.
Betsy Fischer Hadley( Betsy T Hadley), long time friends of Millie and Hoyt,
And Family; Dave and Karen Fesler.. our love. Formerly of Vinton
Betsy Hadley
Friend
January 12, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country REST IN PEACE
A VIETNAM VETERAN
January 10, 2020
Wendy, Gayle and Family,
We are very sorry to hear of Ray's passing but you all can have joy and comfort in knowing both your parents are with their Lord and Savior.

Love,Peace and Comfort,
Charlee Kimm
Dani and Jeff Bailey and Family
Nicole and Steve Toy and Family
Charlee Kimm
Family
