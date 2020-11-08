1/1
Robert Allan Rilling
1953 - 2020
ROBERT ALLAN RILLING Toddville Robert Allan Rilling, 66, of Toddville, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at his home in Toddville. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion, Iowa, is assisting the family. Robert was born Dec. 20, 1953, in Spring Grove, Minn., the son of Joel and Mavis (Folkedahl) Rilling. He graduated from Marion High School. Robert worked as a welder most of his life, retiring in 2015. Robert was united in marriage to Angela Teymer in 1986; they later divorced. He enjoyed rebuilding cars with his brother-in-law, Mike, and going to mud runs on Wilson Ranch. Robert also enjoyed his Harley-Davidson and spending time with his grandchildren, teaching them new jokes and dance moves. He was a simple, stubborn man, with a contagious sense of humor, and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Robert is survived and lovingly remembered by his mother, Mavis Rilling of Minnesota; two daughters, Amanda (Allen) Burgess of Marion and Sara Rilling of Coggon, Iowa; two sons, C.J. Rilling of Marion and Coleton Rilling of Springville, Iowa; six grandchildren, Aedyn, Audryana, Alexandra, Byrnlee, Ivy and Haizleigh; one sister, Lois (Mike) Maxfield of Robins, Iowa; and his dog, "Spot-dog." He was preceded in death by his father, Joel Rilling. Please share a memory of Robert at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
