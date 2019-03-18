ROBERT WILLIAMS Cedar Rapids Robert Williams, 62, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Saturday, March 16, 2019, at his home. Gathering of remembrance: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids with a memorial service to begin at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Robert was born in Cedar Rapids on Feb. 1, 1957, the son of Clifford E. and Lucille (Roman) Williams. He graduated from Center Point High School. Robert married Tina Stender on May 28, 1994, in Toddville, Iowa. Robert worked at Systems Unlimited. He loved the outdoors. Robert enjoyed disc golfing, fishing and hunting, but his favorite thing to do with his time was to spend it with his family. Survivors include his wife, Tina Williams of Cedar Rapids; mother, Lucille Williams of Center Point; children, Dominic (Angela) Williams of Illinois, Keela (Jeffrey) Fett of California, John (Kate) Williams of Massachusetts, Amber Brown, Josh Williams and Ryker Williams of Cedar Rapids; granddaughter, Amelia Williams of Illinois; brothers, Clifford E. Jr. (Sandy) Williams of Marion, Thomas (Sherry) Williams of Center Point, Larry (Robin) Williams of Center Point and Kelly Williams of Cedar Rapids; and many nieces and nephews. Robert was preceded in death by his father, Clifford E. Williams Sr. Please share a memory of Robert at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under Obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary