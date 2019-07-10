RONALD K. CLAYPOOL Cedar Rapids Ronald K. Claypool, 84, of Cedar Rapids, died Sunday, July 7, 2019, at the VA Medical Center in Iowa City, following an extended illness. Services: 11 a.m. Friday at Teahen Funeral Home by Deacon Robert Hurych. Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery. A rosary will be recited at 9 a.m. Friday with a visitation to follow at the funeral home. Ronald is survived by his wife, Mary; his children, Renita Herman of Cedar Rapids and Terry Claypool and Colleen (Terry) Graveman, both of Newhall; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a sister, Lorene DeWitte; brother, Ernie Claypool; and many nieces and nephews. Ronald was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Judi; brothers, Merlin, Bill and Norman; and sister, Evelyn Osweiler. Ronald was born Dec. 1, 1934, in North English, the son of Kenneth and Margaret Holderness Claypool. He graduated from North English High School. He was in the Navy from 1955 to 1966. Ronald married Mary Elsner on Dec. 6, 1958, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Cedar Rapids. Ronald was a member of Atkins American Legion Post 217 and the VFW. Ronald enjoyed fishing, working on cars, mushroom hunting, and he would walk miles to pick up cans. He always had a pot of coffee ready, and loved reading The Gazette and working crossword puzzles. Ronald was a hard worker, a jokester with everyone, and will be missed by those who knew and loved him. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com. Published in The Gazette on July 10, 2019