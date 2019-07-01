Home

Ruth Lillian Feder Obituary
RUTH LILLIAN FEDER Cedar Rapids Ruth Lillian Feder, 100, of Overland Park, Kan., fomerly of Cedar Rapids, passed away June 28, 2019, in Overland Park, Kan. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, at Eben Israel Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Entrusted with the arrangements is Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Ruth was born on March 26, 1919, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Rose and David Padzensky. Ruth spent her childhood and most of her adult life in Cedar Rapids. Ruth is survived by her three sons, Ron (Hedy), Neil (Judy) and Steven (Nicholas) Feder; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and her nieces and nephew. She was preceded in death by her three brothers, Max, Benny and Eddy; her husband, Iz; and daughter-in-law, Harriet Feder. Born before women had the right to vote, Ruth was a true trailblazer. She was a savvy businesswoman, running family-owned enterprises from a young age. She believed strongly in civic engagement and loved to engage in a good political debate with her grandkids and great-grandkids. Upon retirement, Ruth moved to Scottsdale, Ariz., where she lived for 30 years. Ruth was an active member of Temple Judah and the Jewish community in Cedar Rapids throughout her life. She was also an avid traveler and explorer. From Europe to New York City to the mountains of Colorado, Ruth believed the world was filled with treasures and experiences that were not to be missed. In lieu of flowers or food, the family asks that donations be made in Ruth's memory to the Temple Judah Youth Scholarship Fund, 3221 Lindsay Rd. SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403. Online condolences may be conveyed at www.cedarmemorial.com.
Published in The Gazette on July 1, 2019
