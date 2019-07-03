SARAH BAILEY DOGGETT Cedar Rapids 5/7/1968 6/30/2019 Sarah, a remarkable human, cherished friend and exceptional mother and wife, died peacefully Sunday, June 30, 2019, after a long and courageous fight with breast cancer. Sarah was the third child born to Joan Bailey and the late John Peter Bailey on May 27, 1968, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where she was raised. Sarah attended All Saints School, Regis High School and the University of Iowa, graduating in 1990 with a B.A. degree in political science. Sarah was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and enjoyed politics, serving as a student volunteer on Bob Dole's presidential campaign in 1988. After college, Sarah moved to Chicago, where she worked in financial sales and marketing for Kemper Financial and Gruntal and C. At Kemper, Sarah met her husband, Brooks. Together they moved briefly to Durham, N.C., then San Francisco, Calif. In San Francisco, Sarah worked for Franklin Templeton before starting a family. The biggest honor and joy of Sarah's life was being a mother to her three beautiful daughters. She loved them unconditionally and was happiest when they were surrounding her. Sarah enjoyed family visits to the Midwest and spending time each summer on Cape Cod in the town of Chatham, Mass. Supporting the community was a priority to Sarah. She was an active member of a number of volunteer organizations including the Junior League, the Edgewood Auxiliary and the National Charity League. Sarah is survived by husband, Brooks; children, Caroline, Anna and Lily; mother, Joan; siblings, Ann Walton (husband Mike) and John Bailey (wife Suzanne); and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Sarah was preceded in death by her father, Peter; brother, Stuart; and grandparents, Bernie and Leona Sutton and Peter and Elsie Bailey. Sarah's family would like to thank Dr. Hope Rugo and the rest of the UCSF team that compassionately and competently cared for Sarah over the past 13 years. Their dedication has been heroic. Contributions in Sarah's memory may be made to the UCSF Foundation for the Dr. Hope Rugo Metastatic Breast Cancer Research Fund. Contributions can be made by calling (877) 499-8273, online at https://giving.ucsf.edu/honor-memorial or checks can be sent to UCSF, attention Hope Rugo, 1600 Divisadero St., P.O. Box 1710, San Francisco, CA 94115. Please be sure to note the gift is in honor of Sarah Doggett. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, and a Mass at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 10. Both will be held at St. Ignatius church, 650 Parker Ave., San Francisco. Published in The Gazette on July 3, 2019