STEVEN D. SHIFFLETT Cedar Rapids Steven D. Shifflett, 63, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at his home. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, in the Legacy Center at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home, Cedar Rapids, with visitation to begin one hour prior. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. A livestream of the service may be accessed on the funeral home website tribute page for Steven, under "photos and videos or media," starting at 11 a.m. Saturday. Steve was born Nov. 27, 1956, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Onias and Betty (Brug) Shifflett. Steve worked in maintenance for Norand Corp., Intermec and Honeywell. Steve received his AA from Kirkwood Community College. Steve was baptized at New Covenant Bible Church Cedar Rapids and was a past member of the Christian Motorcycle Association. Steve enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson, fishing and camping, as well as kayaking with several of his lifelong friends and family. Steve toured Europe for three weeks staying in hostels during the '80s, and enjoying the travel. Steve especially enjoyed playing cribbage for hours with friends. Steve is survived by his parents, Onias and Betty Shifflett of Cedar Rapids; siblings, Vicki Shifflett of Hiawatha, Robert Shifflett of Cedar Rapids, Andy (Terri) Shifflett of Marion and Jean Ann Daugherty of Hiawatha; and his nieces and nephews, Mike Shifflett, Angie Shifflett, Scott Shifflett, Kyle Shifflett, Amanda Daugherty, Ryan Daugherty and Jessica Daugherty. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Covenant Bible Church. Very special thanks from Steve to his close friends and family who lovingly gave their time, energy and finances after Steve suffered from the derecho storm damage. Your lifelong commitment in his life has been greatly appreciated! Please share a memory of Steve at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
