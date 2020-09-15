1/1
William Busch
1935 - 2020
WILLIAM HENRY THEODORE BUSCH Marion Wilbur Henry Theodore Busch, 85, of Marion, Iowa, passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Hiawatha Care Center in Hiawatha, Iowa. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will not be a public visitation. A private family funeral service will take place at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion with Pastor Mike Morgan officiating. In agreement with his wishes, cremation will follow services and a joint memorial committal service will be held at a later date at Oak Shade Cemetery in Marion. Wilbur was born July 11, 1935, in Marshalltown, Iowa, the son of William and Luella (Lage) Busch. He was raised on a farm near Gladbrook, Iowa, where he was a 1953 graduate of Gladbrook High School. Wilbur went on to graduate from the University of Iowa in 1958, earning a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering. In 1961, he earned his professional engineering license in Des Moines, Iowa. Wilbur was united in marriage to Sherry Ann Beohm on June 2, 1962, in Edgewood, Iowa. To this union, three children were born, Douglas, Trevor and Tamara. Wilbur enjoyed attending his children's sports activities and band concerts. He worked as a mechanical engineer for Allis Chalmers Inc. and Rockwell Collins in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, retiring in 1992. Wilbur was a member of the Marion Methodist Church in Marion, ASME and Theta Tau Fraternity. He enjoyed gardening, camping, hiking and traveling. Wilbur achieved his goal of visiting all 50 states including Alaska and Hawaii, as well as almost all of the national parks. He also enjoyed traveling to Australia, England and Switzerland. Wilbur was an avid outdoorsman. He loved having a good camera in hand and taking photos. He also spent time working with Boy Scout Troop 555, having been rewarded with both of his sons becoming Eagle Scouts. Wilbur was a loyal Iowa Hawkeyes fan. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Wilbur is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 58 years, Sherry Busch of Marion; three children, Douglas (Barbara) Busch of Tucson, Ariz., Trevor (Catherine) Busch of Prior Lake, Minn., and Tamara Busch (Jeffrey Rinderknecht) of Iowa City, Iowa; three grandchildren, Emily Busch, Carter Busch and Cooper Busch; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by her parents, William and Luella Busch; and sister, Mabel Travis. Memorials in Wilbur's memory may be made to Marion Methodist Church, 5050 REC Dr., Marion, IA 52302. Please share a memory of Wilbur at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
