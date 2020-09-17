H. WILLIAM "BILL" GATES Belvidere, Ill. 1/24/1948 9/10/2020 H. William "Bill" Gates of Belvidere, Ill., passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. He was raised on the family farm in Iowa by his parents along with his sister and brother. Bill graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a degree in natural resources and wildlife management. He worked in the financial industry for four decades. Bill enjoyed traveling the world with his wife Brenda and relaxing at his home "ponderosa" with his dog, Bailey. Bill was a veteran of the U.S. Army and attended Trinity Lutheran Church in Rockford, Ill. He was a longtime board member of Youth Services Network. Bill was a wonderful husband, dad, grampy, uncle and friend. He is survived by his wife, Brenda; daughter, Jennifer (Jeff Armistead) Gates; and much-loved grandchildren, Clyde and Laszlo of Portland, Ore. He further is survived by his mother-in-law, Helen Dixon; brother-in-law, Doug Sargeant; brother-in-law, Gary (Gloralee) Dixon; sister-in-law, Sara (Jeff) Sorensen; nieces, Kristi (John) Smith, Kathy (Tom Chettleburgh) Sargeant, Alexis (Scott) Napolitano and Hunter Dixon; and nephews, Joshua Sorensen and Austin Dixon. He is predeceased by his parents, Harold and Gladys Gates; first wife, Pamela; sister, Karen Sargeant; brother, John Gates; and father-in-law, Robert Dixon. The family would like to thank all of the dedicated physicians, nurses and staff at Swedish American Hospital for their compassion and commitment. We are grateful for all of the love and support showed by our families and friends, including Jim and Kay Doll, Steve and Tammy Zurfluh, Gene and Sue Paluzzi, Dana Kraus, Dawn Rae and special aunt, Louise Yankowskas. Private family services with arrangements by Sunset Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family or to Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Rd., Yorktown Heights, NY 10598, or your favorite charity
.