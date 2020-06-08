Douglas "Doug" Fredrick Counts
Evansville - Douglas "Doug" Fredrick Counts, 67, of Henderson, KY passed away peacefully at home on June 5, 2020. He was born in Evansville, on October 11, 1952.
Doug enlisted and served in the Marines from 1969 to 1972. He retired from AutoZone after 14 years as a Regional Maintenance Supervisor. Doug was a devoted father and grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Vera Counts; brother, Frank Edward Counts, Jr.
Doug is survived by his wife of 48 years, Cindy (Hall) Counts; daughter, Joy Ries (Eric) of Henderson; granddaughters, Madison Ries and Hayden Ries; sisters, Marilyn Hufnagel (Ken), Tracey Baize (Mike) and Lee Ann Lutz; brothers-in-law, Walter and Thomas Hall, Kevin Cartwright; sisters-in-law, Rose Veach and Nikki Haynes (Brett); nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. A Funeral Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 at Alexander West Chapel with burial to follow in Alexander Memorial Park
Condolences may be offered at www.AlexanderWestChapel.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.