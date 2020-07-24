1/
Greg Bradford
1957 - 2020
Greg Bradford

Morganfield, KY - Greg Bradford, age 62 of Morganfield, KY passed away Thursday 7/23/2020 at Methodist Hospital Union County. He was born October 30, 1957 in Morganfield, KY to Stanford "Buck" and Shirley Bradford, who preceded him in death. Greg loved watching movies and was a huge Barbara Streisand fan. He worked for TJ Maxx for 27 years. Survivors include: 3 sisters, Kalva Deibler & husband Harold of Morgnafield, KY, Donna Ruth Coffman & husband Rusty of Morganfield, and Brenda Nell Clements of Morganfield; 2 brothers, Ronnie Bradford & wife Tina of Morganfield and Jeff Bradford of Morganfield. Graveside service will be 10 AM Monday, July 27, 2020 at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Morganfield. Bro. Geoff Deibler will officiate. There will be no public visitation.




Published in Union County Advocate from Jul. 24 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Odd Fellows Cemetery
Whitsell Funeral Home - Morganfield
250 N Court Street
Morganfield, KY 42437
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 24, 2020
I have had the pleasure of working with Greg. He had the best sense of humor! He loved VTO! I am going to miss him! My prayers are with his family ,friends, and the people he worked with...TJMaxx won't be the same
Janey Cole
Coworker
