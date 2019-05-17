Jean Morse



Henderson, KY



Jean Morse, age 80, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 12:36 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the Lucy Smith King Care Center under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.



Jean worked at Aeroquip, formerly Kusan Plastics, for many years. She enjoyed traveling and especially liked going to Gatlinburg, TN. Jean was an avid sports fan; whether it was the UK Wildcats, St. Louis Cardinals, Dale Earnhardt, Jr., or Tiger Woods, she would be cheering them on. Jean enjoyed a good bargain and you could always find her going to yard sales and shopping at Goodwill. Most of all, Jean treasured her family.



In addition to her parents Millard and Loren Harris, Jean was preceded in death by her husband Fred Morse, Jr.



She is survived by her daughters Lisa Grisham and Freda Goldey and her husband Alan; sons Tony Grisham and his wife Tedra and Greg Grisham; sisters Mary Harris and Dusty Bryant; brother Wayne Harris all of Henderson, KY; 7 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.



Relatives and friends are invited to Jean's Life Celebration from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019 and again on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the service time at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home with Reverend Raymond Abbott officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson.



Pallbearers will be Randy Rousseau, Dan Daugherty, Travis Goldey, Justin Grisham, Jim Brown, and Nick Sights.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Anthony's Hospice, 2410 S. Green St., Henderson, KY 42420.



Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentonglunt.com. Published in The Gleaner on May 17, 2019