Julius Dennis Jr.
Julius Dennis, Jr.

Henderson - On July 21, 2020, Julius Dennis, Jr. affectionately known as "Ju Ju", departed this life to begin a new life in his eternal home. He accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. He was a graduate of Henderson City High School, Class of 1970, and was also a military veteran.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 32 years: Pam Finley-Dennis; son Jabaar Dennis; parents: Julius Dennis, Sr. and Bernice Dennis; sister: Janice Dennis. He leaves to cherish his memories, son: Kenyarda (KaToya) Finley of Louisville, KY; 3 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild also of Louisville, KY; brothers Larry (Lolita) Dennis and Ryan Dennis of Henderson, KY; sisters: Sheila Tyler and Sydney Dennis of Henderson, KY a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Seventh Street Baptist Church in Henderson, KY on Saturday, July 25 at 1:00 p.m. Visitation will be at 11:00 a.m. until service time. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Mason Brothers Audubon Chapel. Due to COVID-19, face masks/ coverings will be required, and social distancing will be practiced.






Published in The Gleaner from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
