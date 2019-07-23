Carrol E. Baker



Born: July 11, 1933; in Charleston, IL



Died: July 20, 2019; in Joliet, IL



Carrol E. Baker, age 86, a resident of New Lenox, IL and a former longtime resident of Plainfield, IL, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2019 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home, surrounded by the love of his family. He was born on July 11, 1933 to the late William K. and Zelma Baker in Charleston, IL.



Carrol graduated in 1951 from Oakland High School in Oakland, IL. He proudly served in the United States Army from 1951 until 1953 and was awarded an honorable discharge. He was a member of Christ First Baptist Church.



Carrol is survived by his devoted wife, Linda Baker, whom he married on September 15,2001; his loving children, Sheila (John) Twardosz, Teresa (Wade) Dickinson, Kelly (David) Lawson, Arthur (Sarah) Leos and Marvin (Rosa) Dew; his numerous wonderful grandchildren and great-grandchildren; as well as his sisters, Jo Ann Humes and Joyce Palm.



He was preceded in death by his siblings, Charles Baker, William K. Baker, Jr. and Wanda Miyagawa, Nadine Carlan and Melba Von Laken.



Visitation will be Wednesday, July 24, 10:00 AM until 12:00 Noon at the Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, corner of Routes 30 & 59, Plainfield.



Funeral Services will be at 12:00 Noon at the funeral home with Pastor Andrew O'Neal officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park in Aurora, IL. For information please call 815/436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com Published in The Herald-News on July 23, 2019