Charles W. ZimmermanBorn: July 18, 1940; in Joliet, ILDied: July 14, 2020; in Chassell, MICharles William Zimmerman, 79, of Chassell, MI, formerly of Plainfield, entered God's Eternal Kingdom on Tuesday, July 14th at his home after a 7-year battle with myeloid leukemia. He was born July 18, 1940 in Joliet, the son of the late William and Hazel (Johnson) Zimmerman. He grew up in Plainfield and was a 1958 graduate of Plainfield High School. After a stint in the U.S. Army, he ran Zimmerman's Paint store in downtown Plainfield until he created Chassell Bay Design and enjoyed a successful second career as a general contractor.But Chuck Zimmerman was so much more than that. This incredible man, who knew the King and Queen of Sweden, shook hands with Johnny Cash and met Presidents, was always a hero to his children and the very definition of what a father and husband should be. He was an avid outdoorsman; a renaissance man who loved flying, reading, and building beautiful furniture for his children and grandchildren. He had a quick sense of humor and a deep wisdom on how life should be lived.He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Kathy (Ansley) Zimmerman; three children, Todd W. Zimmerman of Streamwood, Heidi (Larry) Gauthier of Two Rivers, WI, and Holly Hurst (fiancé Tim Abel) of DePere, WI; ten grandchildren, Amy Gauthier (fiancé Andy Bigler), Neal Gauthier, Jill (Josh) Tadych, Cindy (Brice) Ruedinger, Chuck Gauthier, Lonnie Gauthier, Brian Gauthier, Danielle Hurst, Kara Hurst, and Noelle Hurst; two great-granddaughters, Annamae Bigler and Lacy Tadych; his mother-in-law, Jeanne Ansley of Downers Grove; and his Airedale Terrier companion Cady.Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, George Ansley and a nephew.Chuck accepted Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior as a young man and remained an active and devoted Christian for the rest of his life. He was most recently a member of Peninsula Christian Church in Hancock, MI. He was a former Will County Zoning Board member and served as Plainfield Township Supervisor from 1976 to 1981. In his spare time, he also enjoyed visits from his grandchildren and rooting on the Chicago Bears.Finally, if he had outlived all of us, we still wouldn't have had enough time with him.Per his request, there will be no memorial service. Interment will be private. Any tributes should be sent to the Peninsula Christian Church in Hancock.