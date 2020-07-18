Genevieve Czerwinski Neumann
(nee Zinevich)
Genevieve Rose (nee Zinevich) Czerwinski Neumann, age 90, of Plainfield, passed away peacefully,Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Lakewood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Plainfield.
Born June 14, 1930 in Chicago, she was the daughter of John and Katherine (Miechowicki) Zinevich.
Genevieve was a loving and caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved traveling and polka dancing. She and her partner of 14 years, Ed, were active members of the Senior Polka Association for many years. She will be remembered for her sense of humor and her occasional stubbornness.
Surviving are her children, Hank (Bob Clark) Czerwinski of Plainfield, Maryann (Brian) Chinderle of Joliet, and Steve Czerwinski of Countryside; two grandchildren, Jennifer Czerwinski and Lawrence Czerwinski; six great-grandchildren; one sister, Natalie(Henry) Wlezen of Darien; one niece, Katherine Lacey; one nephew, Mark Wlezen; two great-nieces and one great-nephew.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Czerwinski, Sr. (1968); one daughter, Donna Jean Czerwinski; one son, Lawrence Czerwinski; one brother, Richard Zinevich; and her longtime companion, Ed Zajac.
The family would liketo thank the nurses and caregivers at Lakewood Nursing and Rehab for the incredible care they provided their mother.
Visitation for Genevieve Neumann will be held Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Road (at Essington Road), Joliet. Face masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced. For additional information, please see our updated COVID 19 protocols and options on the main page on our website.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 9:30 a.m., from the funeral home to St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, Plainfield, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Romeoville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to the Alzheimer's Association
(www.alz.org
) would be appreciated.
