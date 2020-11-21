Joe Voitik, Sr.
Born: September 15, 1933; in Peoria, IL
Died: November 19, 2020; in LaSalle, IL
Joe "Paka" Voitik, Sr., age 87 of Joliet, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the Illinois Veterans Home in LaSalle due to complications from the COVID-19 virus.
Born September 15, 1933 in Peoria, Joseph was a son of Joseph and Rose Marie (O?Mara) Voitik. He was raised and educated in Joliet and graduated from Joliet Catholic High School with the class of 1951. Following graduation, Joe proudly served in the United States Navy and was stationed in El Centro, California during the Korean War. When Joe returned home he met Marilyn Peca and in 1958 they were happily married in Chicago. Together they made a home and raised their family in Joliet.
Joe worked as an insurance adjuster for Allstate Insurance for over 30 years until retiring. Not soon after retirement, Joe took a job with Bob Martin Auto as a car hiker. Joe was a devoted catholic and longtime parishioner of the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus. He was a member of the American Legion Post 1080 where he served as a past commander and adjutant. Joe also tended bar for the post. He also belonged to the Moran A.C. in Joliet. In his free time, Joe enjoyed playing golf, traveling the world with Marilyn and hosting family cookouts. He was also a lifelong diehard Chicago White Sox fan. Joe's most treasured times were always spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. You could always count on him to be in the stands at their different sporting events cheering loudest. Joe will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Marilyn; children: Sue (Jim) Horvat and Joe (Karen) Voitik, Jr.; grandchildren: Kristin (Matt) Middleton, Kyle (Miriam) Horvat, Courtney Horvat, Callie Horvat, Katie Voitik and Alex Voitik; great-grandchildren: Blake, Eric, Angel, Logan and Lexi; sister: Joan (the late Ed) Forzley and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Joe is preceded in death by his parents: Joseph and Rose Marie; sisters: Mary Lou (Jim) Murphy and Roseanne (Larry) Naasz; brother: Tim (survived by Irene) Voitik; mother and father-in-law: John and Helen Peca; sister-in-law: Kathey Peca, and great-grandson: Keith Horvat.
A private interment will be held at a later date and Joe will be laid to rest in Woodlawn Memorial Park with full military honors being rendered.
Obituary and tribute wall for Joe Voitik, Sr. at www.tezakfuneralhome.com
