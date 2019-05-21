John T. Harr



John Tennyson Harr, age 78, of Shorewood, IL and Ft. Myers, FL passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 19, 2019.



Born November 28, 1940 in Savanna, IL to the late Lloyd and Elsie (nee Shepherd) Harr, he was a graduate of Savanna High School, the University of Dubuque, IA, and received his Master's Degree from Northern Illinois University.



Surviving are his beloved wife of 56 years, Karen (nee Kirmse) Harr; two children, Steven (Nancy) Harr of Normal, IL and Sherry (Jeff) Rowlett of West Dundee, IL; and three grandchildren, Jennifer (William) Traynor, Tyler Harr and Danica Rowlett.



John taught at Washington Junior High School and for 30 years at Joliet West High School coaching basketball and track at both schools. He was especially proud of his track team winning third place in the State Track Meet in 1987, and the State Championship in 1990. He was Coach of the Year in 1990, and elected into the Illinois Track Coaches Hall of Fame in 2005.



His first love was his family and next was his school and the kids he taught and coached. During retirement, he had a great passion for fishing as a hobby, spending the winters in Florida, and coaching track with his coaching friend, Art Pahl, at Bolingbrook High School for five years.



John will be greatly missed and forever remembered by those who had the pleasure of knowing him.



Visitation for John T. Harr will be held Wednesday, May 22, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet, where Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to a would be appreciated.



Published in The Herald-News from May 21 to May 22, 2019