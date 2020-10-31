Mary Elizabeth Hackett
Mary Elizabeth "Peg" Hackett (nee Taggart) age 92, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Lakewood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Plainfield, IL. She was born September 22, 1928 in Ft. Lauderdale, FL.
Loving mother of Bruce Hackett (Anne Blackstad); cherished grandmother of Stian and Eivind Hackett; dear sister-in-law of Phyllis Radcliffe; fond aunt, great-aunt and dear friend of many.
She is preceded in death by her husband William (Bill) Hackett and by her parents Samuel and Nina Taggart.
Peg Hackett was a dedicated mother and homemaker after her marriage to Bill, residing initially in Puyallup WA, and later in Baltimore MD and Woodbury NJ. She came to the Joliet area in 1978, first in New Lenox and later in Joliet, but throughout as a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Joliet, where she served as Day Deacon.
Peg was active in Presbyterian Women, both in her church and in the wider Presbytery. She was also well-known in many Presbyterian churches of the region, mainly in connection with her travelling shop of international fair-trade handcrafts.
Peg grew up in a military family and lived briefly in most of the states. Later, she enjoyed travelling to Norway to visit her son and his family. In her final years, Peg lived at the Timbers of Shorewood.
Cremation rites have been performed. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to one of Peg's favorite charities: Doctors Without Borders
(www.doctorswithoutborders.org/support-us
); Smile Train (www.smiletrain.org/donate/ways-donate
) or local Meals on Wheels.
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, Joliet, is entrusted with arrangements.
For information (815) 744-0022 or visit Peg's memorial tribute page at www.CHSFUNERAL.COM
