Neil Jolly



Born: September 18, 1950; in Rockford, IL



Died: October 20, 2020; in Joliet, IL



Neil Jolly, age 70, peacefully passed away on October 20, 2020 at the Joliet Hospice. After heart surgery in September 2019, he fought hard for over 13 months. We take comfort in knowing that he is now in heaven with his Lord and Savior. Neil was born September 18, 1950 to Marshall and Mary Jolly in Rockford, Illinois.



Neil graduated from the University of Saint Frances. He worked as an instructor at Joliet Job Corps for 10 years and then was the director of plant operations/environmental services at Franciscan Village in Lemont for 13 years. Neil finished his working career in maintenance at Harley Davidson and a bus driver at First Student.



Neil, A.K.A Spike was a wonderful example of a Christian, son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and friend. His love for God was very important to him and he shared his abilities to help the church. He was on the diaconate board at First Baptist Church in Joliet and an Elder at Three Rivers Church in Plainfield, as well as serving in Men's Ministry. Marcia was his "dear" wife of 49 years and they enjoyed bicycle riding, rehabbing houses, and traveling together. No father can compare to the help, time, guidance, and love that Neil gave to his sons, their spouses, and his grandchildren. He truly enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and watching them at all of their events. He loved to ride bicycles, cruise on his motorcycle, and make things with his hands for others. Neil will be remembered fondly for his storytelling and humor, his willingness to always help someone else, and his strong work ethic. He will greatly be missed.



Preceded in death by his father, Marshall Jolly, mother, Mary Jolly, and brother, Brian Jolly.



He leaves behind his beloved wife, Marcia Jolly; his son Timothy Jolly (Lynette), and their children, Scott (Alexa) and Samantha; his son Matthew Jolly, Joanna Marino, and their children Emma and Tyler. His siblings Jeanne (Eugene) Lantka, Mike (Janie) Jolly, Mary Suzanne (John) Mohring, Carolyn (Mike) Forrest, and Sally (Randal) Matuszewski, and many nieces and nephews.



A visitation will be held on Friday, November 6, from 3 - 8 p.m. and Saturday, November 7, from 10 - 11 a.m. at Three Rivers Church in Plainfield. The memorial service will follow at 11 a.m.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store