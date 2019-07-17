Robert C. Paul



Robert C. Paul - Passed away peacefully at Amita St. Joseph's Hospital, Sunday, July 14, 2019. Age 89.



Survived by his daughters, Robin Paul (Mike Braun) of Arlington Heights, IL, Mary Kay (John) Sikes of Huntsville, AL and Kathleen Paul of Joliet. Five grandchildren, Katy and Elizabeth Braun, Elisabeth (Bit) Sikes, Leslie (Jeffrey) Dickson and David Paul and great-grandchild Robert Michael Dickson. Dear uncle to many, including Carolyn and Marlene, who took him to the movies and enjoyed high-spirited banter.



Preceded in death by his wife, Mary Furiel Paul and a son Russell. A lifelong resident of Joliet, Bob was the last survivor of his brothers, Frank, Steve, John, Leslie, Ed and Ernie.



Bob worked at Argonne National Laboratory and General Electric Morris Operation as a nuclear technician/manager until his retirement in 1990. From 1964 until July 2019, Bob enjoyed working part-time at Joliet Metallurgical Lab. In his retirement, he worked for 3 hours at the Lab then headed off to Louis' restaurant for his lunch and conversation with Louis, James and others.



A man filled with curiosity and a bit of wanderlust, Bob dropped out of high school (once football season was over) to join the Navy in 1948. He saw the world and kindled his lifelong interest in travel. Upon his discharge, he studied electrical engineering, and he married his love. As his family grew, hikes through Pilcher Park to watch the birds and critters provided free entertainment and learning. On Sundays, he would load up the wood-paneled station wagon and trek to one of the free Museums in Chicago. Summers he and his family camped in Mauthe Lake, Wisconsin. In retirement, he was able to travel to Little Big Horn, Hungary, Germany, Switzerland and D-Day beaches of France.



Bob built doll houses for each of his granddaughters. He cast and painted metal tin soldiers. He made balsa wood models of WWII airplanes. Always curios, Bob had at least 3 books going at once. He loved to learn about World War II, Native American history, science, and enjoyed the fiction of JRR Tolkein and Zane Gray. He tried to teach himself German and Spanish. He played vicious games of pinochle with his brothers-in-law. The last few years, he began growing Asian lilies to grace his yard.



A mischievous twinkle in his eye. A pragmatic attitude. A quick wit. A keen intellect. A salty tongue. A kind heart. A loving and dedicated husband and father. Bob Paul live life fully, expressing a profound appreciation for the many gifts bestowed upon him.



The family wishes to thank Bob's true neighbors, the Trizna family, for the watchfulness and care over the years. And heartfelt thanks to the 4th floor nursing staff of St. Joe's hospital for exceptional, compassionate care.



Funeral Service will be held at Carlson Holmquist Sayles Funeral Home, 2320 Black Road on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 9:30 A.M. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Rd., Thursday, from 4:00 - 8:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Labre Indian School, Montana, www.stlabre.org/ or Amita Health, St. Joseph Hospital.



For information call 815-744-0022 or visit www.chsfuneral.com. Published in The Herald-News from July 17 to July 18, 2019