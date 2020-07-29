1/
Robert E. Mitchell
1927 - 2020

Robert E. Mitchell

Robert E. Mitchell, 92, passed away, July 24, 2020. Born in Romeoville, resided in Lemont for 26 years, Lockport from 1994 - 2019, and he spent his final days in Morris, IL. Mitch worked hard his entire life, he was employed by Lucent Technologies for 20 years, retiring in 1990. He was a Korean War Veteran serving with the U.S. Army and life member of the Lockport V.F.W. Post 5788. He enjoyed traveling, golfing, fishing, and spending time with family and friends throughout his long life.

Preceded in death by his first wife, Mariann, nee Johnson, Mitchell and his second wife, Doris, nee Behun, Mitchell; a brother, Richard Mitchell; and a sister, Lois Mitchell.

Survived by a sister, Carol Mitchell; a nephew, Raymond (Robin) Mitchell; great-nieces, Tabitha (Chris) Regnier and Aleda Mitchell; and a great-nephew, Zachary Mitchell. Also survived by Doris?s children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Private graveside services will take place at Resurrection Cemetery, Romeoville, IL

Info: Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. www.markiewiczfh.com or 630-257-6363


Published in The Herald-News on Jul. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. - Lemont
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
(630) 257-6363
