Robert K. Reynolds



Robert K. Reynolds, age 93, a resident of Orland Park, formerly of New Lenox, passed away on March 26, 2019.



Beloved husband of 66 years to Margaret (Preston); loving father of Bruce (Kathy Thede-Reynolds), Deborah (Mike) Chappell, and Scott (Janis); cherished grandfather of Matthew, Eric (Lauren), Melissa, and Gwendolen "Wendy".



He was preceded in death by his parents, Willis and Nellie (Nevitt) Reynolds and brother, Richard W. Reynolds.



Robert was a World War II Army Air-Corps Veteran. He was a very active member of South Chicago Wheelmen (bicycle club) and former Boy Scott Leader for New Lenox Troop 49. Robert was very active in the New Lenox community and volunteered for the New Lenox Police Department, Will County Senior Services, and Will County Forest Preserve District. He was an avid square dancer in the Joliet and Chicago area. In 2012 he was a Hall of Pride recipient for volunteerism by the Will County Project ACCLAIM.



Per Robert's wishes, his body has been donated to Anatomical Gift Association for medical science and education.



Arrangements entrusted to Kurtz Memorial Chapel-New Lenox, IL. Information, www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700. Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary