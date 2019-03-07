Ronald G. Paluzzi



Born: May 24, 1942



Died: February 28, 2019



Ronald G. Paluzzi was born in Joliet, Illinois on May 24, 1942 to the late Gene and Marie (nee Krupianik) Paluzzi and passed away on February 28, 2019.



Ron married the love of his life, the late Carol (nee Montgomery) Paluzzi on November 16, 1963. They built their home in Joliet, IL and raised two sons, Joe (Beth) and the late Dan (Patti). Ron was the proud grandfather to Amanda (Tom) Shuman and Michael Paluzzi, and great grandfather to Brooklyn Shuman.



Ron was an avid motor cross enthusiast. He enjoyed attending races and racing with his family and friends most summer weekends. Ron also enjoyed the open road on his motorcycle taking several scenic vacations with Carol.



Ron enjoyed stamp collecting, a hobby he pursued throughout his life. He had fond memories of introducing his sons to the hobby and helping them build a collection.



After losing his wife Carol, Ron found great comfort in his church family and enjoyed sharing services with his friends. Ron always looked forward to giving back as an usher.



Family and friends are invited to join in a celebration of Ron's life on March 23 at 10:00am at St. John Lutheran Church at 2650 Plainfield Rd., Joliet, IL 60435. A memorial service will begin at 11:00am. Published in The Herald-News from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019