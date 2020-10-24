Steven Clayton Neese
Born: January 26, 1968; in Joliet, IL
Died: October 21, 2020; in Kankakee, IL
Age 52, of Essex, IL, formerly of Wilmington, IL fought valiantly against the devastating implications that cancer left behind and he eventually passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee, IL. Born January 26, 1968 in Joliet, IL. He graduated from Wilmington High School with the class of 1986 and eventually received a degree in nursing from Kankakee Community College. Steve had a passion for the healthcare industry. Beginning from working at the Wilmington Fire Department as a paramedic and fireman, where he was also a certified diver, which he thoroughly enjoyed. He then moved onto to work primarily in the mental health field and did so in many institutions. Steve had a fantastic personality, his humor, quick wit, and positive spirit is what helped him be the best nurse, husband, dad, and son that is possible. He enjoyed the outdoors and loved fishing and camping. He was also an avid Chicago Bears and Cubs fan, but the teams and activities that his children participated in trumped everything. His children were the light of his life and he made sure they knew he loved him. If you were lucky to have met Steve, you know how not giving up is an option and that there is always good to be found in anything.
Surviving are his parents, William and Ethel (nee Howard) Neese of Wilmington; wife, Jessica (nee Barnes) Neese of Essex, whom he married October 14, 2018 in Essex; three children, Madilyn Neese of Limestone, Corbin and Conrad Neese, both at home; brother, Richard (Kelly) Neese of Symerton, IL; sister, Marsha (Keith) Barnes of Newport News, VA; sister-in-law, Diane Neese of Bradley, IL; numerous nieces and nephews; mother-in-law, Joyce St.George of Braidwood; his "Nana", Julia Engel of Braidwood; and best-friend, Tim Frost of Kankakee.
Preceding him in death were his brother, William "Billy" Neese; maternal grandparents, Avia and Golden Howard; paternal grandparents, Rosalie and Herman Neese; and father-in-law, John Barnes.
Visitation for Steven will be at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory, Braidwood, Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. All attendees are required to wear face masks and observe social distancing. Funeral services will also be at the funeral home on Wednesday, October 28 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Wilmington. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be directed to the American Cancer Society
or to his children to set up a fund for college.
