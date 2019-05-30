Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilma Irene (Westphal) Roth. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Wilma Irene Westphal Roth, 94, former Monticello resident, died Saturday, May 25, 2019, in Sarasota, Fla.

She was born Dec. 3, 1924, in Francesville. She married Vincent "Sparkie" Roth in Winamac, on April 16, 1947, and raised five beautiful daughters. Both Wilma and Sparkie made education a priority, resulting in all of their daughters graduating from college. The couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary 22 years ago.

She was a long-term resident of Monticello where she worked as a legal secretary and bookkeeper. She was active in local community affairs, including Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church.

Wilma and her husband retired in their 60s and moved to Sarasota, where they enjoyed meeting a new community of friends in Park East and continued to play bridge and participate in community events.

Throughout her life Wilma was recognized for volunteer work for Hospice, the Suicide Hotline and the Catholic church.

She loved family gatherings, socializing with friends, playing bridge, dancing and bowling. She was generous in charitable contributions, complimentary of others, and was a sweet and endearing mother to her daughters.

Wilma believed it was important to be the first to start a smile, do what you like to do, and was a role model for raising independent daughters. Wilma celebrated this Mother's Day with her daughter, Michelle, and husband Cliff, and was able to live in her own home due to their support and continual care.

She is survived by daughters Cathy, Seattle, Wash., Barbara, Nashville, Tenn., Charlene, Sun Valley, Idaho, Marlene, Monroe, Wash., and Michelle, Jupiter, Fla.; a sister, Doris, Fort Madison, Iowa; and four grandchildren.

Funeral services were conducted May 31 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Sarasota. Her life was celebrated with her Park East friends at the clubhouse with an ice cream social - Wilma's favorite dessert.

Wilma's final resting place will be in Monticello next to her husband with a service in the fall.

