Domenico Quattrocci

Domenico Quattrocchi
Domenico Quattrocchi, 85, passed away on June 16, 2020 at Norwalk Hospital from complications due to a fall. Born in Termini Imerese, Sicily, son of Rosa and Vincenzo Quattrocchi, he was the beloved husband of 57 years of the late Maria "Franca" (Battaglia) Quattrocchi, who predeceased him last year. Domenico was in construction for many years and was an avid gardener, enjoyed family gatherings, homemade wine and events at St. Anns Club.
Predeceased by his siblings, Francesca, Rosaria, Augustino, and Antoinetta, Domenico is survived by his devoted children, Rosemary (Louis) Trani, Josephine (Dan) McCarthy of Norwalk, and Vincent (Christina) Quattrocchi of Port Washington, NY; five loving grandchildren, Melissa, Luciana, and Jessica Trani, and Thomas and Bryan Quattrocchi, as well as his sister Mary (Antonino) Battaglia, his brother, Salvatore (Antonella) Quattrocchi, and many nieces in nephews. Visitation at Hoyt-Cognetta / Raymond Funeral Home, 5 East Wall Street in Historic Norwalk on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., entombment following at St. John's Mausoleum. Please visit www.norwalkfh.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Hour on Jun. 17, 2020.