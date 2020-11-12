Gregory "Greg" A. Maar

March 14, 1983 - November 3, 2020. A beloved son, brother and father, Greg grew up in Norwalk, Connecticut before moving to Tampa, Florida. He was predeceased by his father Peter G. Maar. Survived by his loving mother Lou Ann Maar of Tampa, Florida, brothers Eric Maar of Danbury, Connecticut and James Maar of Napili, Hawaii. Also survived by his 4 children, Peter Maar and Preston Maar of Tampa, Florida along with Mason Maar and Madison Maar of Land O' Lakes, Florida. His big heart and infectious smile will be missed by all that knew him in life.



